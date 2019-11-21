CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It was never going to be easy.
But, the dream is now a reality.
Western Dubuque is state football champion once again.
Jake Hosch scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, Calvin Harris used his arms and his legs to escape trouble, and the top-ranked and second-seeded Bobcats shut down No. 2-ranked and No. 1-seeded Solon, 37-17, in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game on Thursday night at the UNI-Dome.
Western Dubuque (13-0), which also won the 2001 championship, completed its first perfect season in becoming the state’s 51st program to win multiple state champions. Western Dubuque scored its program-record 13th win of the season while tying the school mark with its 13th consecutive victory — dating to a loss in last year’s state title game.
“It’s like a part of us that we lost last year is brought back to us,” defensive end Dusty Wille said. “We’ve had a hole in us for over a year now. We came out, we took care of business and now it’s a lot more fulfilling than losing, let’s put it that way.”
This one is obviously a little more special.
Harris completed 12 of 20 passes for 203 yards, breaking his own single-season program record for touchdown passes (28). He also ran for 80 yards on seven carries.
It was a much different ending this season for Harris, who was forced out of last year’s 34-20 championship game loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier with a concussion.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Harris said. “We talked about it, but you never really realize it until it’s here. It’s just a surreal feeling to, a year later, have this happen. It’s definitely a contrast in feelings.”
Harris was 4 of 5 passing for 83 yards on third down in the first half. He also ran twice for 21 yards as Western Dubuque converted 7 of 8 third downs in the first half.
Ben Bryant added a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Will Burds caught four passes for 128 yards and his program-record 17th touchdown catch of the season.
“The journey was everything I thought it would be,” WD coach Justin Penner said.
But the dream almost turned into a nightmare immediately for the Bobcats, and it temporarily did.
Western Dubuque gained just two yards on its first three plays and punter Gabe Ulrichs bobbled the snap on fourth down and was left with no option to run for the first-down marker.
Solon stopped him for a 7-yard loss, took over the Western Dubuque 30-yard line and scored seven plays later on Cam Miller’s 7-yard run.
“Solon is a great team and they punched us in the mouth there on the first drive,” Bryant said. “I think the biggest thing that helped us was the trust we have in our teammates and coaches, and being able to calm ourselves down and get back to playing Bobcat football.”
It turned in the Bobcats’ favor from there, and they never looked back.
Western Dubuque drove 78 yards in 10 plays on its second possession, drawing even on Harris’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Hosch.
The Bobcat defense bent a little, but forced a Solon punt and the Bobcats drove 89 yards — mostly on Harris’ legs.
Harris ran three times for 55 yards on the drive, including a 35-yard scamper on second-and-long that set the Bobcats up at the Solon 15. Hosch scored on a 3-yard run three plays later, bulling his way through the Solon defense after initially getting stopped about 2 yards short of the goal line.
Harris orchestrated the offense brilliantly on third down, dropping in a pass to Will Burds, who shook off a pair of would-be tacklers for a gain of 36 to the Solon 16.
Bryant broke free up the middle a few plays later for a 16-yard touchdown run and a 20-7 lead the Bobcats took into the locker room.
Western Dubuque outgained the Spartans, 209-72, in the opening half.
As bad as the first half started for Western Dubuque, the second half couldn’t have started much better.
Sawyer Nauman ripped the ball away from Solon receiver Jace Anderegg at the Solon 35 on the first offensive snap of the half, but the Bobcats settled for Gabe Ulrichs’ 22-yard field goal and a 23-7 lead with 9:23 left in the third quarter.
The Spartans answered with a 14-play drive that reached the WD 5, but settled for Cael O’Neill’s 22-yard field goal while burning 6 valuable minutes off the clock.
The Bobcats had an answer ready, though.
On WD’s next offensive snap, Harris threw a receiver screen to Burds, who sprinted virtually untouched 70 yards — and from sideline to sideline — for a 30-7 lead. Receiver Payton Quagliano, playing his first game back after breaking his foot early in the season, delivered the block that sprung Burds.
“We set up that first block and once we got into open space we were off. It was awesome,” Burds said.
If that didn’t seal it, Ulrichs recovering Anderegg’s fumble on the ensuing kickoff did.
“I think it was Logan Brosius hit him just hard enough that the ball squeezed out,” Ulrichs said. “I saw it and knew I had to go get that ball.”
Ulrichs popped up, tossed the ball to the official and ran back downfield to retrieve his tee.
You know it’s meant to be when the kicker recovers a fumble, right?
“That was huge,” Harris said. “He’s always got a nose for hitting people on kickoffs. Some way or another, he’s always in there. But that was big for us.”
At that point, all that was left to do was burn the remaining clock.
Bryant scored his second touchdown of the night from 3 yards out to push the Bobcats’ lead to 37-10 near the end of the third quarter. Miller threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Anderegg with 16 seconds left to bring the game to its final margin.
“I don’t think anybody’s going to want to leave the locker room for quite a while, but we’re going to celebrate it and have some fun,” Harris said.