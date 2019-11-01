PRESTON, Iowa -- A Jackson County school district will not hold classes today while authorities continue to investigate a threat made by a student on social media.
Easton Valley Community Schools will not be in session as officials "act with supreme caution until we have all the information on the issue," according to an online announcement from the district.
The student, who is younger than 18 and whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
A press release from that agency states that authorities were notified by Easton Valley administration at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday about the social media threat.
"We were able to identify the juvenile making the threat, based on Snapchat account information, as well as other information received from concerned community members that had observed the post," the release states.
Police arrived at the student's home at about 11 p.m., took the juvenile into custody and then transported the student to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.
"The weapon and mask portrayed in the social media post were found and taken into evidence," the release states.
While charges are pending against the student, officials decided to cancel classes today.
"The incident is currently under investigation until we are assured no one else is involved," the release states.