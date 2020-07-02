UPDATE
Police said a man was fatally shot tonight in Dubuque.
The man's name has not been released, nor have many details of the incident.
Police said they responded to the area of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street at about 6 p.m. after a shooting was reported.
A press release states that officers found "one person suffering from a gunshot wound" in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard. Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that the person was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
The release states that the person was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
"There is no threat to the general public," states the release, though it does not mention any arrests in connection with the shooting.
It notes that the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released at a later time.
ORIGINAL
Dubuque police responded to a shooting on Loras Boulevard at about 6 p.m. today, according to emergency communication scanner traffic.
That traffic said police found a person on the ground when they arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.
Multiple police and fire department vehicles are blocking the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street, and police can be seen questioning a group of men nearby. A hat laying on the ground has been marked as evidence.
A stretch of Loras Boulevard is taped off near the intersection with Bluff Street and evidence markers are scattered on the ground as police investigate a shooting tonight.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information is available.