Starting Monday, every person in the City of Dubuque 3 years of age and older, with limited exceptions, must wear a face covering in public, including in pharmacies, grocery and retail stores.
Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an ordinance mandating cloth facial coverings in indoor public settings, but passed on reducing the capacity limits at bars, restaurants and fitness centers in the city.
"This is a life and death public safety and public health issue that nobody else has addressed," City Council Member Ric Jones said. "People are coming home discharged from the hospital … with a chronic disease that will last them a lifetime … and it’s a virus that can attack any organ in the body."
Jones continued: "It’s a really deadly, ugly virus that we need to stop. And as a nation we've done a terrible job of stopping it.
"The strategy seems to be to ignore it and pretend that it’s over, neither of which is working," he said.
A recent White House report recommended that in Dubuque County, based on its heightened, "red zone" COVID-19 activity, bars and gyms should be closed, restaurants should restrict indoor dining and promote outdoor dining, and that all business retailers and personal services require masks.
Public health and infectious-disease experts are in near-unanimous agreement, and multiple studies have verified that face coverings are effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.
But Gov. Kim Reynolds has stated that cities and counties do not have the authority to issue such a mandate on their own.
The governor's office and the Iowa Attorney General have said the governor's emergency management authority pre-empts local mandates.
Reynolds has encouraged Iowans to wear face masks when they are unable to remain at least 6 feet away from others in public and has organized a public information campaign to "Step Up. Mask Up." But the governor has rebuffed calls from medical and public health professionals to require masks, arguing last week that such mandates are ineffective and often not enforced.
Reynolds’ public approval rating for how she has handled the new pandemic is the lowest of any U.S. governor, according to a recent survey by researchers at Harvard, Northeastern, Northwestern and Rutgers universities.
City officials and the Iowa League of Cities, however, argue that the city can legally "institute a face-covering requirement, capacity limitations or both" through the Home Rule Amendment to the Iowa Constitution passed in 1968, allowing cities and counties to govern themselves.
The amendment allows local governments to set standards more stringent than state law, unless otherwise expressly prohibited, "to improve the peace, safety, health, welfare and convenience of its residents."
"The city can exercise its powers, subject only to limitation within State Code and so long as it’s not inconsistent with the State Code," City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said. "And (requiring masks is) quite consistent with what the governor has required at the state level with her emergency management authority."
Dubuque joins Muscatine, Iowa City and Johnson County in issuing face covering requirements. Dubuque County, Linn County and Polk County are also considering mask mandates.
City officials, in their memo, note concerns of possible retaliation from governor's office, including a possible injunction and legal challenge to the mandate. However, to date, neither the governor's office or the state attorney general's office have take action against Iowa cities for their mask mandates.
Officials, too, warn the mandate could potentially impact state funding or policy directed to the city. Official cites Reynolds' "hard line" and directives to open schools this fall or face disciplinary action, including not being granted education credits for days not in school and that students make up those days at the end of the school year.
Enforcement
Council members considered four options: a proclamation requiring masks; a proclamation requiring masks and limiting the capacity to 50% at bars, restaurants and gyms; an ordinance requiring masks; or an ordinance requiring masks and limiting the capacity to 50% at bars, restaurants and gyms.
Members chose to forego a proclamation, as violations would be a criminal charge — a simple misdemeanor, subject to a total minimum fine of about $140.
Instead, with the ordinance, violations will "be processed similar to a parking ticket" with a $10 fine that increases to $15 after 30 days unpaid and an opportunity to pay at City Hall, said City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
Enforcement would fall to the police department, with response prioritized based on other pending calls for service at the time, according to city officials.
"(O)fficers would be strongly encouraged to attempt to gain compliance through conversations with offenders. Officers could be provided with masks to offer individuals who don’t have a mask," according to a city memo from Brumwell, Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann and Police Chief Mark Dalsing.
If those efforts fail, officers' next actions could lead the person being issued a civil citation.
Businesses have always had the right to refuse service to individuals who do not comply with the business's rules. However, under an ordinance, should a customer refuse to wear a mask and push the issue, an individual could also be charged with trespassing should police be called.
Calls for mandate
Last week, public health directors in six of Iowa’s 10 largest counties, including Dubuque County, called on Reynolds to mandate the use of face coverings. And five Dubuque Community School Board members last week sent a letter to the county Board of Health and the city, asking that city and county officials issue a mask mandate.
On Tuesday, Iowa Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum sent a letter to the city to issue a citywide mask order.
And on Wednesday, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to ask Kim Reynolds to subdelegate her authority to local municipalities to enact mask mandates "as they deem best for their individual communities," said chamber President and CEO Molly Grover.
"The chamber believes public health is economic health, and we want our businesses and economy to be able to stay open," she said.