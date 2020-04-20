UPDATE
Officials said railcars derailed -- some into the Mississippi River -- this morning when a freight train hit a large boulder on the tracks in Grant County, Wis.
No injuries have been reported, according to a spokeswoman for BNSF Railway.
The derailment occurred at about 10:50 a.m. It occurred between where the Platte River connects with the Mississippi and Fenley State Recreation Area, and it is across the river from the peninsula near John Deere Dubuque Works, according to emergency communication scanner traffic.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department and area fire departments on both sides of the river are among the agencies responding.
“They don’t believe there was anything leaking," said Steve Braun, Grant County's emergency management director. "They are evaluating it further."
A BNSF spokeswoman told the Telegraph Herald that five railcars derailed, but a drone photo taken by the TH seems to show more derailed cars than that.
Regina Brennan, who lives across the river in Dubuque County, said her neighbor spotted the derailment and called her.
“We can see that the train is on the Wisconsin side, and it was heading north," she said.