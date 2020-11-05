ANAMOSA, Iowa -- More than 450 inmates in Anamosa State Penitentiary have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Wednesday, as an outbreak roars through the facility.
The Iowa Department of Corrections late this afternoon updated its COVID-19 webpage, which shows 476 inmates that have tested positive. That is 454 more than were listed as of Wednesday.
More than one-third of the 1,283 inmates at the facility who have been tested now have the coronavirus.
Additionally, eight more staff members were diagnosed since Wednesday, raising the number of active staff cases to 24. Thirteen staff previously contracted COVID-19 but have since recovered.
The outbreak is easily the biggest in the state prison system, which has a total of 601 active cases.
Calls seeking comment from prison officials throughout the afternoon have been unsuccessful.
The full scope of the outbreak has not been reflected on the state's COVID-19 website yet, though Jones County's total confirmed cases count did climb by 238 from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.