Dubuque Community School District will close Fulton Elementary School at the conclusion of the current school year.
School board members unanimously approved the closure at a meeting tonight, in addition to approving a goal to consolidate the district's middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026.
District staff recently proposed both moves amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance.
District officials have said closing Fulton, which has seen declining enrollment in recent years, would save an estimated $1 million annually in operational costs in the short term.
They also noted that while the combined enrollment of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools is similar to that of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, it costs about $3.8 million more in total to operate Jefferson and Washington than it does Roosevelt.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans previously told board members that the majority of current Fulton students would go to either Audubon, Prescott or Eisenhower elementary schools, based on their geographic proximity to Fulton.
At all three schools, additional class sections would be added in certain grades to accommodate the added students, and class sizes would remain comparable to current levels. District officials have also emphasized that all Fulton staff members will have the opportunity to be placed in a comparable job within the district.