Dubuque firefighters battle a fire in the alley north of West 14th Street between Iowa Street and Central Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Dubuque firefighters this morning are battling a garage fire in the alley north of West 14th Street between Iowa Street and Central Avenue.
UPDATE
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that there is a fatality related to the fire in the alley of the 1400 block of Iowa Street.
West 14th Street is blocked off between Iowa Street and Central Avenue.
Few other details have been released yet.
Firefighters cut roof of garage to attack fire in alley in 1400 block of Iowa Street pic.twitter.com/WaPR0kML5e
— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) February 8, 2023
ORIGINAL
Dubuque firefighters are on the scene of a garage fire this morning.
The garage is located in the alley north of West 14th Street between Iowa Street and Central Avenue.
No information on the blaze was immediately available, but this story will be updated as the Telegraph Herald learns more about the fire.
