Police confirmed this morning that a teen was shot outside a Dubuque restaurant late Monday night.
Officers responded at 10:40 p.m. Monday to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
“A 17-year-old male reported he was shot outside Hardee’s at 420 Rhomberg Ave.,” McClimon said. “We believe the incident occurred shortly before we responded. We don’t believe Hardee’s was open (at the time of the shooting).”
McClimon said the teen, whose name has not been released, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.
“He is in stable condition,” McClimon said.
Police continue to investigate the incident this morning.
“There are traffic cameras in that area, and we are still viewing all angles,” McClimon said. “We are still conducting interviews.”
The initial investigation suggests a link between the 17-year-old victim and the shooter.
“We believe that the suspect is known by the victim,” McClimon said, though police have not identified the shooter.
McClimon said he did not think that police would release the name of the victim because of his age.
Police records indicate that Monday’s shooting is the 15th occurrence of gunshots being fired with criminal intent this year -- and the second this month.
In the first, Robert W. Powell-Moore, 18, was fatally shot in the chest on July 17.
He was shot during an altercation with a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl in the alley behind 1401 Central Ave., police said.
Police announced that both the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old are charged with voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Their names have not been released as both remain charged as juveniles currently.
McClimon said today he did not know if those teens would be waived into adult court.