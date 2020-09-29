UPDATE
Traffic camera footage obtained by the Telegraph Herald shows that workers and first responders narrowly avoided injury when a massive explosion leveled a Dubuque home on Monday.
The footage from the City of Dubuque shows at least 12 people on Loras Boulevard in the vicinity of the explosion site when it occurred, sending flames and debris outward.
Those present include two men who walked down the sidewalk of Loras toward Bluff Street on the opposite side of the street of the blast less than 10 seconds before it occurred. The footage shows the force of the explosion ripping through that area.
Remarkably, no serious injuries have been reported.
UPDATE
The area around the site of a large explosion in Dubuque likely will remain closed until at least Wednesday, Sept. 30, city officials said this afternoon.
The property at 459 Loras Blvd. was leveled in the Monday night explosion. City officials spent this morning seeing if neighboring buildings were structurally sound, said City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger, and they started contacting property owners to secure buildings once their structural integrity was deemed safe.
Both Steger and Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines said the streets will remain closed until property owners can secure their buildings in the area, many of which had their windows blown out.
"We want to secure the buildings before we have foot and car traffic coming through here," Steines said.
As a result, Loras Boulevard remains closed from Dell to Bluff streets.
UPDATE
City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said more than 50 people were displaced following the gas explosion Monday night.
"Some had family and friends they were able to go stay with, but 38 people were put into hotels," Steger said.
The investigation as to the cause of the explosion is still underway. The area between Dell and Bluff Streets and Montrose Terrace and Bluff Street is closed off, Steger said.
"Right now, residents, including property owners, are not allowed in the area until at least noon today, but it likely will be much longer," she said.
Structural reviews of all nearby buildings will be conducted for the next three hours before property owners can assess the damage done to their buildings, she said.
UPDATE
This morning, broken glass and debris still lined the street around the Loras Boulevard residence that was leveled Monday night in a gas explosion.
The 400 block of Loras Boulevard, between Bluff and Cornell Streets, was still closed to traffic. Officials on the scene said it is unclear how long it will be closed, as homes in the area still have to be checked for damage.
Officials also stated that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY
A gas explosion leveled a Dubuque residence, damaged homes throughout the nearby area and displaced at least 30 area residents Monday, but the structure was empty at the time and no life-threatening injuries were reported.
Fire Chief Rick Steines said a firefighter was injured when he was struck by glass debris when the explosion occurred at 459 Loras Blvd. at about 5:45 p.m.
“After the initial explosion, there was just a pile of debris in the yard,” he said. “The home completely collapsed.”
Dubuque resident Josh Bauer was walking near the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Locust Street when the explosion sent debris into the air.
“I thought a bomb went off,” he said. “Everything was on fire. The pavement was on fire.”
The explosion came about an hour and a half after Dubuque firefighters were dispatched to the area after a contractor struck a gas main. Officials indicated that crews were working to address the leak prior to the explosion that shook homes and structures for blocks around.
“It looks like a contractor doing some horizontal boring struck a gas main,” Steines told the Telegraph Herald before the explosion. “The gas company is on scene. We really are just siphoning it right now.”
The residence that exploded had been evacuated due to the gas leak, as had multiple residences nearby, Steines said.
The injured firefighter was among those in the area due to the leak.
Bryan Evans and his girlfriend, Ashlea Beam, were cooking tacos in their kitchen at 452 Loras Blvd. when the house across the street exploded.
“(Our) house shook,” said Evans, 23. “The glass from the front door flew into the kitchen. Our front door is basically bent in half. Our recreational room, the ceiling has fallen down. The walls are crumbling.”
Evans shared a video with the TH in which he walked through the residence and showed the widespread damage.
Some glass fragments sliced Evans’ fingers, which were bleeding, and scratched his legs. Beam said she had two panic attacks.
They left the scene by scaling a wall behind a neighbor’s house along with their two cats.
About 45 minutes later, the couple stood atop the bluff overlooking the scene with other bystanders as flames from the ruptured gas line licked the sky.
Evans and Beam said crews who were attending to a gas leak earlier in the afternoon told them to remain in their home and make sure their windows were shut.
They were surprised they were not directed to evacuate along with their four roommates.
“The city didn’t tell us jack shit until it got too bad,” Evans said.
Loras College professor Biniv Maskay lives a few doors down from the structure that was leveled. He was among those gathered outside of the cordoned-off area in the wake of the explosion.
“I was working at my desk (when the explosion occurred), and my desk collapsed,” he said. “My work computer is still there. I looked outside my window and saw the fire and left immediately. I don’t have my phone or wallet.”
Jennifer Hewitt, an 18-year-old Loras College student, said she felt the explosion in her dorm room on campus.
“I was laying in my bed, and I felt an explosion,” she said. “My vanity mirror cracked.”
She was among the students congregated on campus looking down Loras Boulevard toward the explosion site.
“I am still shaking,” she said in the wake of the explosion.
Sharlita Day lives at 586 Loras Blvd. She had gotten home from work at 5 p.m.
“I was sitting on my bed watching TV, and the whole house shook,” he said. “I thought a tree had fallen.”
The flames could be seen for blocks, and smoke enveloped the nearby area. Plumes of smoke could be spotted at vantage points throughout the city and beyond.
Initial concerns about Black Hills Energy crew members possibly being missing were put to rest as all those employees were accounted for.
Firefighters had the resulting fire under control within about a half-hour and had it extinguished by about 7:30 p.m.
Steines told the TH after 8 p.m. that 30 people would be displaced overnight, but inspections were continuing of nearby structures.
“It’s primarily windows damaged at this point,” he said. “There may be some homes with some structural damage, but we don’t know yet.”
Steines said it was unclear when residents might be able to return.
People whose residences were impacted by the explosion were instructed to go to Jackson Park, where American Red Cross officials were providing assistance.
Marty Schiesl, with the Red Cross, said those residents will be provided with immediate financial assistance to cover temporary housing, transportation and food costs for the next three to four days. They also will be provided additional support over the next 30 days.
Meanwhile, the City of Dubuque announced, “Rental property owners with properties in the area are asked to contact their tenants to check on their needs. Property owners will need to board up damaged windows and secure their properties when it is safe to access them. Rental property owners should contact the City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department (at) 563-581-2644.”
Steines said the street would be closed at least overnight and that fire crews would remain on scene.
“We need to work on cleaning everything up and make sure none of the debris flares up again,” he said.
Officials also will continue to investigate.
“At this point, we don’t know what caused the explosion,” he said.