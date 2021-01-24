BLUE RIVER, Wis. — A man and a boy died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Grant County on Saturday, while two more children were airlifted for medical treatment.
The names of those involved have not been released, though authorities said the man was 33 years old and the boy, 12.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said that the fire at 105 Jay St. in Blue River, in the northern part of the county, was reported at about 3:40 a.m. when there was smoke coming from the residence.
Authorities were advised that multiple people were trapped inside, according to a press release.
Three adults and three children were taken to area hospitals. The 33-year-old man and 12-year-old boy died.
The release states that one child was airlifted to UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison in critical condition, while another child was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee. The two other adults were treated and released.
The fire remains under investigation, and staff from the state fire marshal’s office responded to the scene to assist, the release states.
Red Cross officials are assisting the family. No additional information about the incident is being released at this time.