Officials on Tuesday unveiled plans for an upscale, eight-story hotel on Dubuque’s Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Members of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a $22 million plan that centers on the construction of the structure on the site of Q Casino and Hotel.
It will be located between the casino and the existing Hilton Garden Inn. A walkway connecting the two properties will be razed to make way for the new structure.
Construction is slated to begin early next year, and the hotel will open in 2021.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles framed the project as one that would benefit the entire island.
“I think it is a home run,” he said. “This will spark new activity on the island, and it might spark new investment as well.”
Aviles said the project will be “self-funded,” meaning that the casino will use future revenues from the hotel to pay off construction costs.
The plan is a major leap forward for the casino just five years after entering the hospitality sector.
Q Casino purchased the 114-room Hilton Garden Inn in 2014, and the property has thrived in recent years. Aviles boasted Tuesday that it has the highest occupancy rate in Dubuque and sells out frequently.
That property’s success prompted casino officials to explore expansion, but past conversations suggested a more modest scope. Just four months ago, Aviles said he was focused on an expansion to the existing hotel that would add about 40 rooms.
The new property will be managed by Hilton and owned by Q Casino and Hotel. It will be part of the Curio Collection, an upscale hotel brand within Hilton’s portfolio.
Aviles said he believes the property will offer something new to those staying in Dubuque.
“We want to give our customers just a notch up in elegance,” he said.
BOLD VISION
The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos. The vote came Tuesday during the association’s monthly board meeting.
It was preceded by a presentation from Mathew Coen, of RDG Planning & Design. RDG worked alongside Dubuque-based companies Gronen and IIW on the project.
Coen laid out a vision for the property that included a “flexible event space” on the ground floor that would feature meeting rooms and a large lobby area.
Hotel rooms would be housed on the second through seventh floors. Coen said the facility will have large suites complete with living space, bathrooms, bedrooms and balconies.
Plans call for a restaurant and bar on the eighth floor, with a combination of indoor and outdoor space. The top floor also would boast views of the Mississippi River.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen, a DRA board member, was intrigued by the upper-level offering
“I think that sets this property apart from every other property in town,” he said. “Nobody else has anything like that. It is important to have something that is a differentiator.”
AMBITIOUS TIMETABLE
The project budget includes $18 million for the building and $1.5 million for fixtures and furnishings. An additional $2.5 million will be used for facade updates. Such an investment will ensure a cohesive look between the different properties.
Coen said detailed designed work will commence immediately, and the goal is to have the project “shovel ready” by the spring.
“The project has a very ambitious schedule,” he said. “The goal would be to have a completion by spring of 2021, heading into the busy season and the concert series.”
Aviles noted additional steps must be taken before the project can move forward.
Dubuque City Council members ultimately will have to weigh in on multiple components of the project, including any requested changes to the planned unit development agreement for Chaplain Schmitt Island. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission also must green-light the plan for work to proceed, Aviles said.
Tuesday’s vote marks another step in a broader transformation at Q Casino and Hotel.
In addition to entering the hospitality business, the casino significantly upped its investment in entertainment.
In 2017, it launched an outdoor summer concert series held in the parking lot behind the main casino property. The event has drawn sizable crowds and increased the volume of people searching for a place to stay overnight.
DRA board Chairman Gary Dolphin said he believes that Q’s recent pivot is a smart move, given the landscape of the gaming business. In recent years, the proliferation of video gaming terminals in Illinois and the threat of new casino construction in other regional markets has put increased pressure on existing casino properties.
“With all the competition on the gaming side, we have shifted from focusing on gaming to focusing on both gaming and entertainment,” Dolphin said.