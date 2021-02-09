PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — An engine and power generator manufacturer headquartered in Columbus, Ind., is the Fortune 500 company seeking to build and operate a distribution facility employing at least 200 people in Platteville, the Telegraph Herald has confirmed.
Platteville Common Council officials are expected to approve a land sale tonight for Cummins to construct a warehouse, light manufacturing and distribution facility in Platteville Industrial Park — a $20 million construction project.
City officials up to this point have not publicly announced the name of the company interested. Cummins officials confirmed it in an interview with the TH.
“We have been in Wisconsin for decades,” said company spokesman Jon Mills. “It’s a great place to do business.”
The 342,000-square-foot facility, which will be constructed and leased by Indianapolis developer Scannell Properties, will support a nearby manufacturing operation in Mineral Point.
“In Mineral Point, the work there continues to grow,” Mills said. “We are building this facility to keep up with that growth and that demand.”
Cummins expects to employ 200 to 220 full-time personnel, consisting of existing Cummins employees, contracted staff and new hires. The company employs more than 1,500 workers across Wisconsin.
Mills did not know how many new employees will be hired at the Platteville operation.
Construction of the building — located adjacent to Vision Drive and Eastside Road — is expected to begin in April and conclude in March 2022. Cummins will commit to leasing the premises for 10 years.
This story will be updated tonight after Platteville Common Council members take action.