UPDATE
A jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding a Dubuque man guilty of first-degree murder today.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, was convicted in the death of Berniece Williamson, 80, of Dubuque. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Williamson, 80, was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive. Authorities had indicated that Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, was the last known person to see Williamson alive, having been at her residence July 14, 2021.
Fishler sat impassively as Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley read the unanimous verdict shortly after 4 p.m. today. The jury had received the case around 2 p.m., then ate lunch before beginning deliberations.
After discharging the jury, Ackley told prosecutors and the defense attorneys that she would set hearings for pre-sentencing motions and sentencing at a later date.
ORIGINAL
Attention in the first-degree murder trial of a man charged with killing a Dubuque woman turns to the 12-person jury after both sides rested and delivered closing statements.
“Accept the evidence you find more believable,” Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand said to the jury during his closing statements today in the trial of Mark T. Fishler. “This case comes down to common sense.”
Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Williamson, 80. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive. Authorities have indicated that Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, was the last known person to see Williamson alive, having been at her residence July 14, 2021.
On July 15, 2021, McCarthy asked a neighbor to check on Williamson after not hearing from her for a day. The neighbor found Williamson dead in her residence, lying just inside her back door “with a roll of carpet over her head,” documents state.
Hammerand told jurors earlier in the trial that he believed Fishler killed Williamson for her money and her jewelry. The defense has argued that Fishler was there to fix a leaky faucet, as he sometimes helped Williamson with odd jobs.
Fishler’s attorneys pointed to areas of the prosecution’s case that could cast reasonable doubts on the events surrounding Williamson’s death.
Steven Drahozal, one of Fishler’s attorneys, said to the jury that the state’s case consists of a chain of facts with missing links that are crucial in answering questions about Williamson’s death.
“The state wants to see something, so they see something that isn’t there,” Drahozal said.
Tuesday’s court proceedings began at 9 a.m. and continued -- with a brief break around 10:30 a.m. -- until the case went to the jury at about 2 p.m.
The jury was scheduled to eat lunch before beginning its deliberations – minus two juror numbers selected by random draw to serve as alternates.