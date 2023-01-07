The start of flights by a new air carrier from Dubuque is delayed because the airport's security plan has not been approved yet.
Dubuque Regional Airport announced today that it did not receive approval from the Transportation Security Administration of its airport security plan in time for Avelo Airlines to start flights between Dubuque and Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing took responsibility for the delay.
"Despite our best efforts to secure approvals for our Dubuque airport security program, additional time is needed," he said in a press release. "We are working with TSA to resolve this as quickly as possible. This delay was not Avelo’s fault, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this situation has created for Avelo’s customers.”
Avelo has canceled its first Dubuque-to-Orlando flight on Wednesday. It will provide people who booked tickets with refunds, along with funds to put toward buying tickets on another airline and with credits for future Avelo flights.
"Avelo is actively exploring alternative airports where it can temporarily operate its twice-weekly Dubuque flights beginning next Saturday (Jan. 14) until Dubuque secures its TSA certification," the release states.
It states that Avelo will contact customers affected by this airport switch.
Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy expressed his frustration over the developments.
“This is frustrating news for Avelo customers, and our team is working closely with Dubuque officials to get this situation resolved as soon as possible," he said in the release. "It is unfortunate our initial customers will experience this inconvenience – which is why helping them get to Orlando and making this right for them is our top priority. We are optimistic the airport will secure their necessary TSA certification soon so we can move forward with providing our customers with the convenient and smooth travel experience from Dubuque they expect.”
(1) comment
Idiocracy reigns in Dubuque.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.