MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A Manchester man was arrested today for allegedly killing an elderly woman in southern Iowa in 2004.
Nathanial L. Ridnour, 33, is charged with first-degree murder in Iowa District Court of Lee County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. A special agent with that agency declined to comment.
A press release states that Ridnour killed Bonnie Callahan, 73, of Keokuk.
Callahan's family reported her missing on June 15, 2004, and she was found dead later that day floating in a cave along the Mississippi River in Keokuk.
Police at the time said they were not treating the incident as foul play but rather as an apparent drowning.
Two months later, local and state criminal investigators reported that they had "exhausted all leads in the case after conducting searches, doing interviews, serving subpoenas and issuing polygraph tests of persons of interest," according to the Aug. 15, 2004, edition of the Telegraph Herald.
The press release issued today said, "The circumstances surrounding Callahan's death were considered suspicious," and that Ridnour was identified as a suspect.
The case went cold until the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Major Crime Unit and Keokuk police reopened the investigation in April 2017, the release states.
On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Ridnour, and he was arrested today by the Delaware County Sheriff's Department.
If convicted of first-degree murder, he would face an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Online court records show that Ridnour has been convicted of a series of crimes in Delaware County that included assault and animal neglect resulting in injury or death.
He also is on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for a 2013 conviction of dissemination of obscene materials to a girl younger than 14.
Ridnour is the second man to be arrested in Delaware County in connection with a cold-case killing in a year and a half.
Jerry L. Burns, of Manchester, was arrested in December 2018 for the Dec. 19, 1979, stabbing death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in Cedar Rapids. He was convicted in February of this year of first-degree murder. He has not been sentenced yet.