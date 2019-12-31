A Dubuque man was arrested today on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, for allegedly being intoxicated when he caused a crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 69, of 1685 Hickson Ave., faces charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle. His bond was set at $250,000 during a hearing this morning in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
If convicted on all charges, Hoffman faces up to 40 years in prison.
Police said Hoffman was intoxicated while he was driving north on U.S. 52 between St. Donatus and Key West at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Witnesses told authorities that he was driving on the wrong side of the road.
He crashed into a southbound vehicle driven by Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, near the highway's intersection with Bradel Cove Road. Ruggeberg and her unborn child were killed, and her passenger, 3-year-old Seriaha Phillips, of Dubuque, was seriously injured, according to authorities.
This story will be updated.