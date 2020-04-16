Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this morning announced plans to implement additional mitigation measures in northeast Iowa after the region reached the highest possible level on the state’s COVID-19 risk chart.
She is ordering residents to stay home for everything but work and essential errands amid growing concern about coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants and nursing homes.
The residents of Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones and 10 other counties now are prohibited to engage in virtually any gathering with people outside of their immediate households. Reynolds said she is banning nearly all gatherings for social, community, recreational and leisure purposes in the region that also includes Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.
Exceptions can be made for occurrences such as weddings and funerals, but only 10 or fewer visitors can be present at a time.
Dr. Bobby Koneru, a local oncologist who serves as Dubuque County's medical liaison during the COVID-19 crisis, said the order is all about closing "loops" of interaction.
"If you know the people you're interacting with and you know exactly who they're interacting with, you're really closing down the loops of contact," Koneru said. "It's harder to know who your friends are interacting with, versus your immediate family."
The new restrictions will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. today and will be in place at least through April 30.
Essential workers still can report for duty. However, “businesses are encouraged to follow guidance provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health,” Reynolds said during a press conference this morning.
“Residents of (the region) and all other Iowans should take personal responsibility for their health and the health of others,” she said.
Previously, the governor banned gatherings larger than 10 people statewide while recommending even stricter voluntary social distancing.
Under the new order, Reynolds said residents in the region can only gather with household members, with few exceptions and must do everything possible to socially distance in public. Violating the order is a simple misdemeanor.
The move came after the region's score increased to 10 on a data tool that the Iowa Department of Public Health is using to guide the state's response.
Reynolds said the region's seeing an "increase of virus activity," including outbreaks at long-term care facilities and higher hospitalization rates.
She confirmed the state suspects an outbreak at a second large Tyson Foods meatpacking plant. She said the state was sending supplies to test workers at the Waterloo facility.
Tyson said Wednesday that two workers have died following an outbreak at its Columbus Junction plant, where at least 148 have become infected.
Additionally, two of the state's nine outbreaks at long-term-care facilities have been reported in Linn County. Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids now has a total of 107 residents and staff confirmed to have COVID-19. Today, a second outbreak was declared at another facility in Linn County -- Luther Manor Care Center -- with 15 confirmed cases.
To date, 49% of the state's 60 COVID-19 deaths were patients of long-term-care facilities, she said.
Jackson County is not in the region under the new restrictions.
Iowa officials today announced 146 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional related deaths.
Two more cases in Dubuque County and one more in Jones County were among those announced.
The new cases pushed the statewide total past 2,000, to 2,141. The death toll now stands at 60.
Dubuque County now has recorded 39 cases and one death, while Clayton County has had seven cases and one death.
Jones County's total now sits at 12 cases; Jackson County's remains at four; and Delaware County's is unchanged at two. No deaths have been reported in those counties.
This story will be updated.