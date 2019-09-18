Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on 11 criminal charges, including attempted murder, in relation to a pair of assaults Sunday in Dubuque.
Tanetra L. Giles, 28, address unknown, is wanted on warrants charging attempted murder, domestic assault with the use or display of a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree burglary, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree harassment.
A press release states that Tyshawn J. Cossom, 27, of 503 E. 24th St., reported that he was at a relative’s home at 1255 High Bluff St. shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday when Giles, his ex-girlfriend, “came over and confronted him about his new girlfriend.”
Cossom reported that the confrontation became physical and that Giles stabbed him in the elbow with a knife, causing a “deep laceration,” according to Lt. Joe Messerich. Cossom was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Giles also slashed the tires of Cossom’s vehicle, according to the release.
At that time, Cossom also reported that Giles had assaulted him with a beer bottle at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday at his residence. He suffered lacerations to his head and hand.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque police returned to Cossom’s residence after another assault was reported.
Cossom and his girlfriend, Jenna N. Bowman, 22, of Dubuque, reported that Giles came to Cossom’s residence and pounded on the door.
“Giles broke the door down, causing damage to the door frame/jam, and assaulted Bowman,” the release states. “Bowman sustained minor injuries to her elbow and back and a gash on the top of her head.”
Giles allegedly threatened to kill Cossom and Bowman as she left the residence.
Giles fled the scene before police arrived and still had not been located as of early Tuesday night.
She is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.