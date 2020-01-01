UPDATE
Dubuque police said they have arrested a man on charges including attempted murder after he shot another person early today.
Authorities also released the name of the man who was shot.
Derrick D. Timmons, 28, faces charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to a press release, police responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street at about 3:20 a.m. today after receiving reports of gunshots.
Officers located shell casings in the area, a "bullet impact mark" on the outside of the residence at 1105 1/2 Walnut and a handgun behind 1030 Walnut.
They also saw a man flee the area as they arrived. They chased him until he went into 1395 Walnut St.
Meanwhile, Darrin D. Heard, 25, was taken by a private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a gunshot wound, the release states. Police determined that Heard was hit in the abdomen in the Walnut Street shooting. Police said his injury is not considered to be life-threatening.
Investigators reviewed traffic camera footage, which showed a disturbance in the 1000 block of Walnut just before the shooting. Police said they determined that the man who ran from the scene to 1395 Walnut was the man who shot Heard from the front porch of 1030 Walnut St.
Police were granted a search warrant for 1395 Walnut and arrested Timmons inside.
Police said it was not immediately clear if the gunshots fired on Jackson Street were related to the subsequent shooting on Walnut Street.
ORIGINAL
Dubuque police said one person was shot early today, about an hour and 15 minutes after another shooting in the city.
The injured man's name has not been released, but a police spokesman said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.
The first shooting occurred at about 2:05 a.m. today in the 1800 block of Jackson Street. No injuries were reported in connection with that incident.
The second shooting, in which the man was injured, occurred at about 3:20 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.
Lt. Joe Messerich said at about 9:15 a.m. that additional details about the incidents were not available immediately but that police are "actively working the case" and that more information should be released later today.