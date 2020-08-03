DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Next week's Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams has been canceled.
The Aug. 13 game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox has been called off, a source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Telegraph Herald. The league has not made an official announcement yet.
That source also confirmed that MLB intends to play a game in 2021 at the Dyersville site and that early plans call for an August game still featuring the White Sox.
Next week's matchup was to be the first MLB game in Iowa and was to be held in an 8,000-seat ballpark being constructed in the corn on the site of the iconic film.
However, while the MLB season has started, fans have not been able to attend games, and an increasing number of matchups are being called off due to COVID-19 positive cases in MLB organizations.
Also this afternoon, MLB announced that the Cardinals' four-game series against the Detroit Tigers this week would be postponed because seven St. Louis players and six staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"The club, which has been in quarantine since Thursday, will stay in Milwaukee and their personnel will continue to be tested daily," said the MLB in a statement. "The tentative plan is for the team to resume its regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis."