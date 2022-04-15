Constructing a new Five Flags Center facility in Dubuque now will cost about $90 million, according to a new estimate from consultants.
The proposal involves demolishing the existing arena, building a larger replacement that can seat about 6,400 and expands across West Fifth Street, and making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
The previous estimate for the work was about $74.3 million, but it now has climbed to $89.7 million, states the new analysis from from consultants Conventions, Sports & Leisure International and Betsch Associates. That represents a 21% increase.
If approved, the project is anticipated to increase taxes for the average Dubuque homeowner by $193.28 in 2024, the first year that the levy increase for the project would go into effect. That annual tax impact is expected to slowly fall in the following years, eventually decreasing to $161.59 in 2042.
"The report states the largest increase in component project cost since the preparation of the last estimate pertains to structural steel, the cost of which has risen almost 50% from last year," states a city press release. "It also states that costs for roofing, glass and glazing, doors and hardware, finishes, equipment, furnishings and elevators have all increased approximately 20%. The costs for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades have also increased approximately 20% from the last estimate. In addition, an approximate 10% increase in cost for site work has been included, while concrete, masonry and contractor’s markups have been retained at the same level as the previous estimate."
During their meeting on Monday, April 18, City Council members will review the updated cost estimate for the project and discuss next steps.
The analysis by the consultants also predicts that the upgraded Five Flags Center will host fewer events and have lower attendance than the projections released in 2019.
However, the new analysis also predicts an increase in operating revenue, from the $1,752,628 projected in 2019 to $1,958,823 in the most recent study.
"The updated estimates indicate a reduction in the facility’s annual operating deficit from its current level of $856,000 to approximately $252,000, a 70% reduction," the release states.
City officials originally planned to have Dubuque residents vote in September 2020 on borrowing $74 million to fund the project. However, City Council members eventually chose to delay the vote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, council members requested an updated cost assessment of the project in preparation for voting on setting a new voting date. City documents state Sept. 13 is the earliest that a new vote could be scheduled.
If approved at that time, design completion would occur in early 2024, with construction bids being sought later that year and the "midpoint of construction" occurring in April 2025, the release states.
This story will be updated later today.