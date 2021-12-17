A Dubuque student has been charged after police said he threatened to bring a weapon to school today, though officials later determined there was no danger to students or staff.
The 12-year-old, whose name has not been released, was charged with threat of terrorism and sent to juvenile detention, a press release from Dubuque police states.
The release states that at about 8:30 a.m. today, a student at George Washington Middle School notified staff of a social media message that another student posted threatening to bring a weapon to campus.
School staff and school resource officers "promptly located the student who posted the message and determined no weapon was brought onto school property," the release states.
In a message sent to families and staff, Washington Principal Brian Howes wrote that the student involved in the incident "was not in possession of any dangerous items at school and was immediately taken to the office upon arrival to school."
"While there was no danger to Washington students or staff, we wanted you to be aware that there may be rumors circulating about this post," Howes wrote. "We also want you to know these threats are taken extremely seriously and come with significant school discipline and legal consequences."