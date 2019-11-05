UPDATE
Local residents soon will see three new faces on the seven-member Dubuque City Council.
The newcomers will be joined by veteran Council Member David Resnick, who cruised to victory in Tuesday's city election. But Council Member Luis Del Toro, who represents Dubuque's Ward 2, was denied a return trip to the table.
Del Toro was ousted by Laura Roussell in Tuesday's tightest race. She will join members-elect Danny Sprank, who will quickly be sworn into the vacant Ward 3 seat, and Brad Cavanagh, who will represent Ward 4 beginning next year.
Sprank, Cavanagh and Resnick all enjoyed easy wins Tuesday.
"Clearly, there is change voters are looking for right now, and we're going to take that message to heart," Cavanagh said. "And we're going to make sure we're asking the right questions that need to be asked."
Roussell received 896 votes to Del Toro's 741, according to unofficial results.
“I want to be that accessible public servant that’s going to be hardworking," Roussell said. “One of the most important things I want to work on is the equitable poverty prevention plan. I believe that by removing those barriers and helping people move forward our whole community is going to be moving forward.”
Sprank earned 867 votes, besting fellow North End resident Phil Atkinson, who received 353 votes.
With 974 votes, Cavanagh defeated Jay Schiesl, who recorded 377 votes, for the Ward 4 seat held by Jake Rios, who did not run for re-election.
Resnick held onto his at-large seat with 4,301 votes, easily besting challenger Luke Schiltz, who received 1,440.
Sprank will serve the remaining two years of Kate Larson’s unexpired term and will be sworn in before City Council's meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Larson resigned from the council in late August. With her departure, Roussell, the only woman on the ballot Tuesday, will be the lone female voice on the council.
WARD 2
Four years ago, Del Toro handily defeated an incumbent to join Rios as the first council members of Hispanic descent in Dubuque history.
The 43-year-old ran on a platform of continuing to advocate for city budgets that meet the council’s debt-reduction strategy and to look out for taxpayer’s pocketbooks.
"I think we’ve made a lot of progress over the last four years. I hope we can continue to move the city forward under a new representation," Del Toro said, adding that he wished Roussell "well on her new journey."
Roussell, 62, a former senior community affairs manager with Black Hills Energy, vowed to push collaboration to engage residents in protecting the environment, fighting climate change and to "build a vibrant future for Dubuque."
Ward 2 stretches from John F. Kennedy Road to East 32nd Street, and from the Northwest Arterial south to Dodge Street.
WARD 3
Sprank, a board member of the North End Neighborhood Association, said he will be a regular presence in existing community organizations as a way to increase accountability and transparency.
He said he intends to spend the first year in office acquainting himself with the city’s budgetary process and will work to recruit new businesses to the North End, facilitate the redevelopment of Central Avenue and complete the construction of the Bee Branch Creek corridor.
"We’ve got a lot of older folks that need some attention with their homes," he said. “I definitely want to work with the True North campaign to help expand those projects.”
The 35-year-old defeated Atkinson, 29, a John Deere Dubuque Works assembler, who painted himself as an everyman dedicated to focusing city support on providing better access and assistance to quality affordable housing for citizens, including exploring possible rent-control laws.
Atkinson characterized campaigning as “very positive and enlightening" and said, “Someday, I might try this again.”
Ward 3 stretches from the city’s northern limits south to East 16th Street.
WARD 4
Cavanagh, 41, a Loras College professor and social worker, said he is committed to finding ways to alleviate poverty concentrated in the greater downtown area, as well as improving "communication and openness" with residents on city issues.
"I just think there's a lot of attention that needs to be paid downtown," Cavanagh said, noting plans to redevelop the Central Avenue Corridor and plans to revamp Five Flags Center.
The seat spans much of the greater downtown area east of South Grandview Avenue and south of Kaufmann Avenue.
Schiesl, 53, a sales representative for Welu Printing Co., like Cavanagh, pledged to increase efforts to combat poverty and restore a "lost sense of community" downtown. He said that should include more officers on foot engaging neighborhood residents and using city resources to boost academic achievement at four under-performing downtown schools.
"Obviously, I’m disappointed, but congratulations to Brad. He will do a very good job for our ward, and I wish him all the best," Schiesl said.
AT-LARGE
Resnick, 60, said voters can look forward to four more years of his pushing for "steady improvement" in the city’s economic growth and financial health.
“I think we’re doing really well and I think citizens want to continue along that strong path," he said.
Schiltz, 25, pushed for more recreation and entertainment options to make Dubuque a more vibrant, attractive community for young families. And he vowed to push the city to work with local nonprofits to implement a transitional housing program for families in poverty.
Schiltz said he may run for office in the future and intends to start a nonprofit "to combat some of these issues I campaigned on to combat poverty."