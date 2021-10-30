Deere & Co. and International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached a second tentative agreement on a new labor agreement.
According to a John Deere news release sent today, the six-year labor agreements would cover over 10,000 production employees in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas and nearly 100 production and maintenance employees in Denver and Atlanta.
John Deere Dubuque Works plant employs 2,800 workers, including about 1,500 union members. Union workers went on strike on Oct. 14 after negotiators failed to reach a new agreement.
Before ratification, local unions must vote on the agreement. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the timeline for when the agreement might be voted on will depend on local unions and when they are able to set meetings and ratification votes. Workers will remain on strike throughout the ratification process, according to a UAW news release.
The union will not share the details of the agreement until union members can meet and review the terms of their proposed contract, according to the release.
“Our UAW John Deere national bargaining team went back to our local members after the previous tentative agreement and canvassed the concerns and priorities of membership," UAW President Ray Curry said in the release.
The agreement contains "enhanced economic gains" and "the highest quality healthcare benefits in the industry," according to the release.
“The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said, according to the release.
The strike began after UAW workers overwhelmingly rejected an initial proposed contract that would have delivered immediate 5% raises for some workers and 6% for others depending on their positions at Deere factories. The pact also called for 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.
The U.S. economy’s unexpectedly strong rebound from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession has created labor shortages -- and handed workers more leverage to demand higher pay and better benefits.
The contract talks come as strong sales this year helped Moline, Ill.-based Deere report $4.7 billion net income for the first nine months of its fiscal year, which was more than double the $2 billion it reported a year ago.
The company is expecting to earn more than $5.7 billion this fiscal year.