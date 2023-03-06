PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A man reported missing from rural Platteville three months ago has been found dead. 

Ronald Henry, who went missing on Dec. 5, was found dead on Sunday. His location was about a mile south of the residence where he was last seen and just outside of the 2,800-acre area that was searched in January, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Department. 

