PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A man reported missing from rural Platteville three months ago has been found dead.
Ronald Henry, who went missing on Dec. 5, was found dead on Sunday. His location was about a mile south of the residence where he was last seen and just outside of the 2,800-acre area that was searched in January, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The release states that an autopsy to determine Henry's cause of death will be conducted later this week, and the investigation remains open as investigators wait for the results.
The release states that deputies received a call at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday from an Ellenboro Township resident who reported a 14-year-old boy had found a body in a ravine in woods near their property.
Grant County investigators who arrived on scene determined that the body was Henry, the release states.
The release states that there are no homes near the woods where Henry's body was found, and there are three to four different properties between where he was found and the residence from which he went missing.
"Throughout this investigation, the sheriff's office continued to receive leads; however, most of them were based on theories with no context or evidence to substantiate them," the release states. "The Grant County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit still looked into many of them, speaking to people, checking additional areas in the country, and continuously working to trying to find Ronald."
Authorities previously reported that Henry arrived in Platteville Dec. 1 to "stay and work for a few weeks to obtain money for a sporting event he had won tickets to" and was last seen around 3 a.m. Dec. 5 after returning from a social gathering to the home he was staying at on Condry Road.
Henry was gone from the residence by 7:30 a.m., and he was not reported missing until Dec. 7 after friends and family could not reach him.
More information will be released following Henry's autopsy.