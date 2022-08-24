Dubuque Community School Board members tonight indicated their support for selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site.

The board voted, 6-1, at a special meeting to table the sale of the soccer complex while the district's attorney works with Court One LLC to clarify questions regarding future district use of the property. Board Member Jim Prochaska cast the lone dissenting vote.

