An ultra-low-cost airline will begin providing flights between Florida and Dubuque in January. 

Avelo Airlines, of Houston, will offer direct flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and the Orlando International Airport in Orlando on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on Jan. 11. It will mark the return of commercial air service to Dubuque after the departure of American Airlines in September, which provided flights to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. 

4 comments

Who Knows
Who Knows

Again, benefitting the few.

DrP

Avelo please add Pensacola international airport to your route!

My Thoughts

Please add a western route - Denver or Arizona/NM would be great!

Lou Stuhle

Embarrassing.

