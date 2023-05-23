Archdiocese of Dubuque officials said a former priest at a Dubuque church has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
The Rev. Leo Riley is accused of abuse stemming from 1985 to 1986, when he was an associate pastor at the Church of the Resurrection, according to a press release issued today by the archdiocese.
The release states that Riley is now an active priest of the Diocese of Venice, Fla.
Recommended for you
The allegation is not the first against Riley. In March 2015, a former Dubuque resident publicly accused Riley of abusing him in October 1985, when the former resident was in fourth grade and serving as an altar boy at Resurrection.
In July 2015, now-retired Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels wrote in a letter to parishioners that “the best information available does not support a reasonable belief that the allegation is true.”
The current allegation against Riley first was reported on May 5, according to the release.
Rev. Richard E. Pates, apostolic administrator of the Dubuque archdiocese, has been in contact with the Rev. Frank J. Dewane, the Bishop of Venice, according to the release, and Riley has been placed on administrative leave while the Archdiocese of Dubuque Review Board for the Protection of Minors launches an investigation.
Riley was ordained a priest of the Dubuque archdiocese in 1982. He requested a move to the Diocese of Venice in 2002 to be closer to his parents. He became a priest of the Florida diocese in 2005.
Pates said in a statement issued today that addressing all allegations of sexual abuse with “transparency, consistency and accountability outlined by the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People” is his top priority.
The charter was a comprehensive set of procedures established by U.S. Catholic bishops more than 20 years ago.
Archdiocesan officials seek information from anyone who knows of sexual abuse allegations concerning Riley when he was in Dubuque.
People with information on such allegations are asked to call 563-556-2580.