A man today was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, whose body he left in Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
Richard L. Forsythe, 22, of Galena, Ill., was sentenced this morning in a packed courtroom at the Dubuque County Courthouse after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 20.
Forsythe originally was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge last month. The conviction was punishable by 35 to 50 years in prison, but that plea deal included a recommendation that Forsythe be sentenced to 50 years.
About half of the crowd in the courtroom today wore pink T-shirts with Lopez's picture and the words "Justice for Jennifer Lopez." Several also held signs with the same photo.
Following the sentencing, the family provided a brief statement to the press through a translator.
"Are we happy with what happened? Those feelings are coming," said the statement, while noting that the family still has questions that haven't been answered regarding the killing.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter said Forsythe must serve at least 70% of his 50-year prison sentence, or 35 years. Forsythe also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Lopez's family.
"There are no winners today, only losers," Bitter said. "My heart goes out to the Lopez family."
Police discovered Lopez' body at the arboretum on Feb. 1 after two hikers reported finding a bloody hat and a court-order GPS ankle bracelet belonging to Forsythe.
“Lopez was found to have what appeared to be approximately 15-20 stab wounds to her front, center (and) torso,” documents state. “She also had multiple lacerations to both hands.”
One day earlier, police responded to an area just outside of the arboretum grounds after Forsythe's ankle bracelet alarm went off. Attempts to locate him that day were unsuccessful.
On Feb. 1, Forsythe crashed a vehicle registered to Lopez in Bureau County, Ill., and he had blood on himself and his clothing when he showed up at the Jo Daviess County, Ill., probation office that afternoon.
Documents state that Forsythe told a probation officer that the body in the arboretum was "Jennifer." He also admitted to being in Dubuque recently and having contact with Lopez.
When questioned later on Feb. 1 by law enforcement, Forsythe said he was with Lopez that weekend but didn't want to say more without speaking to an attorney. Authorities executing a search warrant also found Forsythe to be in possession of an Illinois driver's license issued for Lopez.
Documents also state that "shoe-prints of those being worn by Forsythe appeared consistent with prints located in snow at the scene."
Lopez's parents, Octavio and Maria Lopez, both gave victim-impact statements during today's sentencing hearing.
"It has been almost a year since Richard Forsythe killed my daughter," Octavio Lopez said. "He doesn't know how much pain he caused me and my family. We still cry for her death.
"Every time I think about her, how she died, how Richard Forsythe killed her and how he left her in the cold weather, in the snow, I wonder if she was alive or if she died right away."
Maria Lopez delivered her statement in Spanish, which then was repeated in English by a translator.
She said her daughter was looking forward to her 21st birthday, starting her own business and continuing her cosmetology studies.
"But all that changed when Richard Forsythe, in some impossible way, made the decision to take my daughter Jennifer's life," she said. "Richard Forsythe caused us so much pain, so much enormous pain, the entire family. He brought us anxiety, panic attacks and nightmares."
Maria Lopez said Jennifer was the oldest of her children and always took care of them. The family still sets a place at the table for Jennifer.
"I'm left with the image of my daughter there on the ground in the arboretum alone, and she stayed there all night," Maria Lopez said. "I can only hope that Richard Forsythe sees that same image of my daughter there on the ground every time he closes his eyes."
She added that the family wanted to see Forsythe sentenced on a charge of first-degree murder, not second-degree, but that they wanted the maximum sentence possible for the charge.
"We ask that the state doesn't make the mistake of giving him the possibility of getting out early so that he may take somebody else's life," she said.
Forsythe also gave a brief statement in the courtroom prior to his sentencing.
"I just want to apologize to the Lopez family for the pain I've caused," he said. "I want to apologize to my family for the pain I've caused."
County Attorney C.J. May III said Forsythe and Lopez still were friends at the time of the killing
"Despite this friendship, she died at the very hands of her friend," May said. "She deserved to live life to the fullest, but the defendant took that away from her."