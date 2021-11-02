Sorry, an error occurred.
One City Council member topped another today to become Dubuque's next mayor, while three other council incumbents held onto their seats.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh will succeed longtime Mayor Roy Buol in the role. In today's election, Cavanagh garnered 5,404 votes, besting fellow Council Member David Resnick, who had 3,379 votes.
Cavanagh joined the council in 2020 and now ascends to the mayoral post.
Resnick will continue to serve in his seat on the council, as his term runs through the end of 2023.
In council races, Council Member Ric Jones successfully ran for re-election his at-large seat. He secured 4,743 votes to Michaela Freiburger's 3,573 votes.
In Ward 3, Council Member Danny Sprank handily defeated challenger Rickey Carner II, with 1,239 votes for Sprank and 425 votes for Carner.
Susan Farber, who was unopposed, retained her Ward 1 seat.
