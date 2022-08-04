Autopsy results released for family members killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park

A photo of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt sits on the podium during the Celebration of Life event for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Autopsy results released today found that three family members killed last month at Maquoketa Caves State Park died of gunshot wounds, "sharp force injuries" and strangulation.

 Chris Zoeller/The Courier via AP

MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Autopsy results released today found that three family members killed last month at Maquoketa Caves State Park died of gunshot wounds, "sharp force injuries" and strangulation.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from “a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries;” his wife, Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from “multiple sharp force injuries;” and the couple’s daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, died from “a gunshot wound and strangulation,” according to a press release issued by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Schmidt family resided in Cedar Falls.

