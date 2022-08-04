Autopsy results released for family members killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park

A photo of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt sits on the podium during the Celebration of Life event for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Autopsy results released today found that three family members killed last month at Maquoketa Caves State Park died of gunshot wounds, "sharp force injuries" and strangulation.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Autopsy results released today found that three family members killed last month at Maquoketa Caves State Park died of gunshot wounds, "sharp force injuries" and strangulation.
Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from “a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries;” his wife, Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from “multiple sharp force injuries;” and the couple’s daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, died from “a gunshot wound and strangulation,” according to a press release issued by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Schmidt family resided in Cedar Falls.
The release states that all three deaths have been ruled as homicides.
The suspected killer, Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Neb., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide.
Tyler and Sarah Schmidt’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the July 22 attack without injury.
The press release states that the investigation into the killings continues. It notes that all evidence collected to this point “substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone.”
Investigators have yet to reveal a possible motive for the crimes. Police have said Sherwin had no criminal history prior to the attack and appeared to target the Schmidt family members at random.
Sherwin’s parents, who had been camping with their son, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack.