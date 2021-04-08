HANOVER, Ill. -- Authorities announced this afternoon that a man was arrested for killing the husband of his girlfriend in Hanover and discarding his body in the Mississippi River last month.
The girlfriend is charged with helping him conceal the death and obstructing an ensuing investigation.
Levi TJ Meyer, 35, of Freeport, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count each of concealment of a homicidal death and aggravated battery. All the first-degree murder counts relate to the death of Keith A. Heidenreich, 48, of Freeport.
Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna, is charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice.
Both have been arrested and are being held in Jo Daviess County Jail in Galena -- Meyer on $1 million bond and Danielle Heidenreich on $250,000.
The body of Keith Heidenreich was found in the Mississippi River at Miller's Landing, about four miles north of Savanna, on March 10, and authorities said at the time that his death was suspicious.
The Carroll County Sheriff's and Hanover Police departments worked with the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team on the ensuing investigation.
"Investigators believe that Keith Heidenreich’s death was related to incidents that took place inside the residence of Meyer and Danielle Heidenreich at 50 Blackhawk St. in Hanover," states a press release issued today by Jo Daviess County officials. "Keith Heidenreich’s body was then driven by vehicle to the Miller’s Landing location and discarded into the Mississippi River."
The release does not contain any additional information about the "incidents" or the killing.
Court documents state only that Meyer "without lawful justification and with the intent to kill, struck Keith A. Heidenreich about the body, thereby causing (his) death" and that Meyer struck Heidenreich "about the body multiple times."
Meyer then allegedly drove Keith Heidenreich's body to Carroll County and put it into the water.
Court documents state that Danielle Heidenreich attempted to "destroy, conceal, alter or disguise physical evidence" of the killing and lied to investigators about the circumstances of her husband's death.