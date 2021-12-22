The first cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Dubuque County have been confirmed.
According to County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert, newly received data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows that 1.7% of the county's new cases this month so far have been the omicron variant. The remainder are the delta variant.
A total of 315 new cases in the county were confirmed from Dec. 15 to today, according to new state data made publicly available. The county has had 1,082 new cases since Dec. 1, meaning that at least 18 cases of omicron have been confirmed.
On Monday, Lambert had reported to the county Board of Health that no omicron cases had been confirmed locally yet.
"Our guidelines are the same for all of the variants," Lambert said. "If you're not vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you're indoors, wear a mask (and) social distance. If you're vaccinated but not boosted, please, please get boosted."
Omicron already had become the dominant strain of COVID-19 nationally, in terms of new cases, federal officials confirmed earlier this week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, omicron is more likely to spread than earlier variants of COVID-19, even among those who are fully vaccinated. The agency says that vaccinations and boosters still are very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death.
"The recent emergence of omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters," states the CDC.