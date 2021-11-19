POTOSI, Wis. -- Authorities responding to a disturbance in Potosi early today heard gunshots and found a man dead and a woman injured.
The names of those involved have not been released, though the Grant County Sheriff's Department did report that the "female victim" is 37 years old and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The sheriff's department released information about the shootings this afternoon. A press release states that a 911 call was received at about 3:30 a.m. today from the North Main Street area of Potosi.
"It was an open line at the time of the call, and the dispatcher could hear voices that sounded like an argument of some type was occurring," the release states.
Deputies were dispatched to North Main Street north of its intersection with Grant County U.
"Deputies on scene checked several residences until they narrowed it down to one," the release states. "As they were standing outside the residence listening for any disturbance, they heard a gunshot and a woman's scream, and another gunshot followed shortly after."
The deputies entered the residence. They found a "female victim" who had been shot, along with a man who had a gunshot wound, the release states.
The man was dead. The woman was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster and later airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.
"The Grant County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating this incident, but it has been determined there is no threat to the public due to this incident," the release states.
The sheriff's department said in the release that additional information will be released once the families of those involved have been notified. Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Sheriff Nate Dreckman declined to answer additional questions about the incident.