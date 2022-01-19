More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County in the week ending today, the first time the county has topped that threshold in a one-week span since late 2020.
A total of 1,003 new confirmed cases was reported by the state in its weekly update, the highest seven-day total since Nov. 9 to 15, 2020, according to the Telegraph Herald's tracking.
But these state-reported figures don’t convey the true spread of COVID-19 locally, public health officials have said. They continue to note that many people are checking their COVID-19 status via at-home tests, and those positive cases are not recorded or reported to the state.
It was not immediately clear how many of the new cases are the rapidly spreading omicron variant, as the state does not release that information to the general public.
An additional COVID-19-related death of a Dubuque County resident also was reported in the week ending today. Dubuque County has had the sixth-most related deaths among Iowa counties since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, 38,574 more residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 over the past week, surpassing last week's skyrocketing total, while another 116 related deaths were reported.
Dubuque County's Iowa neighbors also saw their case counts rise this week as well. Another 249 Jones County residents were confirmed to have the coronavirus during that seven-day span, while the totals were 194 for Jackson County, 175 for Delaware County and 115 for Clayton County.
The Jones County count is tied in part to spread at the state prison in Anamosa. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that, as of Tuesday morning, 21 inmates and 43 staff had COVID-19.
Each of Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties also had an additional COVID-19-related death during the week that ended today.