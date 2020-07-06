Police today released the name of the person they say fatally shot a man last week in downtown Dubuque.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, of Dubuque, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. A conviction on the first charge is punishable by life in prison without parole.
He will be held on $2 million bond upon his arrest, according to a press release.
Police said he shot Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, of Dubuque, in the chest at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, near its intersection with Bluff Street. Police said city traffic cameras show the two men argued, then had a physical altercation before Ellison pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired. Smothers was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Ellison then fled into 419 Loras Blvd., according to police. Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that police quickly surrounded the residence.
The police department’s tactical unit executed a search warrant at 419 Loras Blvd., No. 1, at about 9 p.m. Thursday, but Ellison was not captured.
Police reported Thursday night that there was no threat to the public despite an arrest not being made.
Police seek the public's help in locating Ellison, though members of the public should not approach them if they see him.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Cpl. Justin Stair at 563-589-4474, Investigator Kurt Rosenthal at 563-587-3808, non-emergency dispatch at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714. Crime Stoppers might award a cash reward of up to $2,000 if the supplied information leads to an arrest.
Anonymous tips also can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/police or through the MyDBQ smartphone app at www.cityofdubuque.org/MyDBQ.