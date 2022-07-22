MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Authorities evacuated Maquoketa Caves State Park this morning amid reports of a shooting, and a major law enforcement presence is at the site.
Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg told the Telegraph Herald that he could not release additional details about the incident this morning but said more information would be released later in the day.
Multiple news outlets are reporting that a shooting occurred in the park. Television station KWQC reported that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that there was a shooting and that a perimeter had been established around the park.
DCI officials could not immediately be reached for comment by the TH.
"I have heard or seen in the media that people are calling this an active shooter incident," Kilburg said. "I would not call it an active shooter incident."
He said the incident is being investigation by state officials.
The road leading into the park was closed late this morning, with law enforcement on scene. Emergency communications scanner traffic indicates that law enforcement are using a plane at the site and that K-9s from multiple local jurisdictions have responded to the scene.
Officials with nearby Camp Shalom Christian Camp posted on social media that they had evacuated the camp as soon as they learned about the emergency situation at Maquoketa Caves.
"All campers and staff are safe and accounted for in town at Little Bear Park," the post states.
This story will be updated as more information is available.