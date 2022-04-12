Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque will close at the conclusion of the current school year.
Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday unanimously approved the closure, as well as approved a goal to consolidate the district's middle schools from three to two by no later than the fall of 2026.
District staff recently proposed both moves amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance.
Board members on Monday acknowledged the difficult financial realities that contributed to their decision.
"We have to be good stewards of our taxpayers' funds, and so, unfortunately, like a lot of things in life this comes down to dollars," said Board Member Jim Prochaska. "It is no reflection at all on the quality of your teaching."
District officials have said closing Fulton, which has seen declining enrollment in recent years, would save an estimated $1 million annually in operational costs in the short term.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans reiterated Monday that the majority of current Fulton students would go to either Audubon, Prescott or Eisenhower elementary schools, based on their geographic proximity to Fulton.
At all three schools, additional class sections would be added in certain grades to accommodate the added students, and class sizes would remain comparable to current levels, due in part to districtwide declining enrollment.
"It’s unfortunate that we’re in a scenario where we can absorb an entire elementary school without having to change the infrastructure," Rheingans said. "There are simply fewer kids in Dubuque."
District officials also emphasized that all Fulton staff will have the opportunity to be placed in a comparable job in the district.
Board Member Tami Ryan praised the "phenomenal" education that took place at Fulton and urged staff to share that knowledge at their new schools.
"I hope that you take the experiences and (what you have) learned at Fulton and be leaders in the new buildings that you’re going to," she said.
Several Fulton staff members and parents expressed their concerns about the closure at Monday's meeting prior to the board's vote.
Cathy Brimeyer, president of the Fulton Family Group parent-teacher organization, said she wished the board's decision had come earlier in the year to give families and staff more time to process and plan.
"It is deeply frustrating and upsetting to know that there is not enough money to keep our school open," she said. "It is also deeply frustrating and upsetting to find out this information at the end of March."
She urged the board in future to make school closure announcements no later than January.
Staff members and parents described the school as a family and said they worry for students who might be separated from teachers with whom they have formed relationships.
"There's others in this room here just like me who have given years of their lives to make sure that our kids at Fulton get the care that they need and the love that they deserve," said Kale McCormick, health and wellness teacher at Fulton. " … We’re a staple in the lives of these children."
Board Member Anderson Sainci acknowledged the pain that students, staff and families felt. He said he was encouraged to hear that Fulton’s school connections liaison likely will continue in that role and work at Prescott, Eisenhower and Audubon to help students and families adjust to the transition.
Board Member Nancy Bradley described the decision as "a sad moment in the history of this district" and pointed to the levels of state funding as a key issue forcing the board's hand.
"As a part of a board that has to look at the realities of the budget and all of that, I can only say a personal apology for the kinds of decisions that have to be made to keep us as a district moving," she said. "This is all in all a huge loss."
The board also unanimously approved the goal to reduce the number of middle schools in the district.
Rheingans reiterated that while the combined enrollment of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools is similar to that of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, it costs about $3.8 million more in total to operate Jefferson and Washington than it does Roosevelt.
However, he emphasized that school consolidations would not simply involve merging students at Washington and Jefferson. Instead, the district would look to create two feeder schools to the district's two high schools.
Rheingans said that as the district moves forward, a committee of teachers, community members and district officials will be formed to investigate the best way to achieve the consolidation goal.