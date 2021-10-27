PEOSTA, Iowa -- Peosta's mayor has resigned, just days before an election in which he was the only candidate on the ballot for the position.
Jim Merten wrote that he was resigning immediately in a letter dated Tuesday that city officials provided to the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday.
"There have been recent and unexpected changes in my life outside of the mayoral role that will impair my ability to serve for the foreseeable future, leading me to conclude that I am no longer able to adequately fulfill my municipal role," Merten wrote.
The letter does not provide any more specifics on what prompted Merten to resign. Merten could not be reached for further comment on Wednesday.
Merten acknowledged in the letter that he intended to run for another four-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 2, election, saying he "regret(s) the unfortunate timing." He is the only candidate on the ballot in the mayoral race.
"I optimistically consider that an appropriate candidate might launch a very quick write-in campaign," Merten wrote.
Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County deputy commissioner of elections, said a successful write-in campaign could be possible but that it is too late to take Merten's name off of Election Day ballots.
"If he is elected, he would have to resign again," she said.
Several City Council members were hesitant to delve into more detail about Merten's resignation when reached by the Telegraph Herald, but they all said Merten served Peosta well.
"Jim was good for the town," Council Member Doug Hughes said. "He had some personal stuff that was busy. It takes a lot of time to be on council or be a mayor, so I understand."
Council Member Gerry Hess said the council received Merten's resignation letter on Tuesday. He said the biggest thing now is to let residents know about the resignation before they see Merten's name on their ballots.
John Kraft, council member and mayor pro tem, will temporarily step into the mayoral role until there is a permanent solution.
"We have an election next Tuesday, so we'll see how everything transpires through that election," Kraft said. "At that point, we as a council will have to make a decision."
If someone does not run a successful write-in campaign for mayor, the council either would have to appoint a new mayor or hold a special election, Kraft said.
Merten won a special election in January 2020 for the mayoral seat.
Peosta held the election after former Mayor Larry Mescher’s departure in October 2019. Mescher emailed a resignation note, only to attempt to retract it days later, but City Council members denied his request and indicated their intentions to appoint a new mayor. That prompted a petition that compelled the city to hold a special election.
Merten bested his two opponents, Mescher and Jack Kalb.