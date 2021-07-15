DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Major League Baseball will hold a lottery open to only Iowa residents for tickets to see the upcoming game at the Field of Dreams.
Iowa residents can register for free for a lottery to have a chance to buy tickets to the Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Dyersville.
Registration for the lottery begins on Friday, July 16, and will be open for one week. Registrants must be at least 18 years old, and only one registration per person is allowed.
Randomly selected winners from among the registrants will be notified on Aug. 2 that they each have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets to the game.
The limited details about the plan can be found at www.mlb.com/fans/field-of-dreams/tickets.
This represents the first piece of information released regarding tickets for the game, but many questions remain.
It is unclear how many tickets will be available to Iowans and how many total fans will be allowed at the game. It also is unclear if there will be other methods for people -- including non-Iowans -- to purchase tickets.
The new stadium at the Field of Dreams site will be able to accommodate 8,000 fans, MLB said.
A representative for MLB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.