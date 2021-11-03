CASSVILLE, Wis. -- An Iowa man today was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Grant County woman whose body has not been found.
James S. Klever, 46, of Mount Ayr, Iowa, is accused of killing 30-year-old Rachel Reuter, of Cassville, Wis.
While court documents related to the charge were not publicly available today, search warrant documents provide more information as laid out by investigators.
Reuter's father reported her missing on June 16, prompting a police investigation.
Investigators determined that Reuter and Klever were at an Urbandale, Iowa, motel together and that they left together at about 11:40 a.m. June 12. Reuter has not been seen since.
Evidence gathered while searching for the missing woman led investigators to a home in Bondurant, Iowa.
"Information and evidence gathered shifted this incident from a missing person investigation to a homicide investigation," the sheriff's department said.
Authorities now believe Klever killed Reuter at the Bondurant home in the early-morning hours on June 13.
Another search warrant application states that Klever's ex-wife told investigators that her son told her that Klever killed Reuter.
"(Klever) told (his son) he tried to kill her with a knife," the document states. "He tried to stab her to death, but the knife was too dull. He used a baseball bat to kill her since the knife was dull."
Another application states that the son was interviewed and reported that his dad said he killed a woman and disposed of her body in Missouri.
Court documents state that an acquaintance of Klever told investigators that he told her that he killed Reuter in the acquaintance's garage in Bondurant.
A search warrant application reports that Klever told investigators that he last saw Reuter on the night of June 12, when he dropped her off at an apartment building in Des Moines at which she was meeting someone she was communicating with online, though Klever "could not provide an address or exact location." Klever said that was the last time he saw her. Investigators noted that they could not verify any of the information supplied by Klever.
Klever, who was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, is being held in Polk County Jail on $1 million bond.
While he has been charged, investigators continue to seek information on the case. They ask that anyone who had contact with or saw Reuter or Klever in June to call the Polk County Sheriff's Department at 515-286-3334.