A recent test of Dubuque’s drinking water revealed the presence of potentially harmful “forever chemicals,” but officials emphasize that it continues to meet all state and federal standards for safe consumption.
In that recent sample, the level of one of many perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, typically categorized as PFAS, in the city’s drinking water was 4.6 parts per trillion. That slightly exceeds the new federal minimum reporting threshold of 4 parts per trillion.
Additionally, samples were taken at the time from two of the city’s nine wells, and both had PFAS levels “exceeding the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s) advisories,” states a press release issued in conjunction with Wednesday’s announcement.
Still, city and state officials maintain that Dubuque’s water is safe to drink, and the EPA does not recommend that residents stop using tap water in communities with reportable levels of PFAS.
Dubuque Water Department Manager Christopher Lester told the Telegraph Herald that the city has stopped drawing water from the two wells that were tested out of an abundance of caution and that PFAS testing starts today for the remaining seven wells in operation. Results are expected in about three weeks.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the results of those tests will guide how city officials approach future PFAS mitigation efforts, but the goal is to ensure that the levels of PFAS in Dubuque’s tap water fall below the current minimum reporting threshold.
“That will be our goal, but we can’t start to implement that until we know what the results are,” Van Milligen said.
Information on PFAS
PFAS are a group of thousands of manmade chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s because of their useful properties, according to the EPA. PFAS sometimes can be found in common products such as:
- Food packaging, including fast food containers/wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, pizza boxes and candy wrappers.
- Household products and dust, such as in stain and water repellent used on carpets, upholstery, clothing and other fabrics; cleaning products; nonstick cookware; paints; varnishes and sealants.
- Personal care products, such as certain shampoo, dental floss and cosmetics.
- Fire extinguishing foam.
Due to their widespread use, they now are commonly found in water, air, fish, wildlife and soil around the world.
The EPA states that exposure to high levels of certain PFAS might lead to adverse health outcomes, but research is ongoing regarding the potential health impacts of different levels of exposure to PFAS. The federal agency currently estimates that about 20% of an individual’s lifetime exposure to PFAS comes from drinking water, “and the remaining 80% is attributed to all other potential exposure sources,” according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.
In June, the EPA updated its health advisory levels for PFOA and PFOS, two types of PFAS, in drinking water from 70 parts per trillion, which was set in 2016, to 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS.
The EPA states that new data collected by the federal agency indicates that “the levels at which negative health effects could occur are much lower than previously understood when EPA issued the 2016 health advisories for PFOA and PFOS.”
Corey McCoid, water supply operations supervisor for Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said current research suggests that the levels of PFAS established by the health advisory could have an impact on the efficacy of vaccines, which is why the health advisory was set by the EPA.
Dubuque is one of more than 50 communities voluntarily participating in a DNR program testing drinking wells for PFAS.
Dubuque’s samples were taken in August, and city officials received the results on Oct. 5.
Van Milligen said the city last tested its drinking water for PFAS in 2014.
“We didn’t show any readings in 2014,” he noted.
However, officials also noted that testing technology at the time could not detect levels of the chemicals as low as 4 parts per trillion.
The EPA is in the process of developing a proposed standard for drinking water that would regulate the levels of PFAS that are allowed. McCoid said that rule likely will not be finalized until the end of 2023.
City’s response
City officials are in the process of assessing the next steps for potentially mitigating the levels of PFAS in its drinking water.
The city is awaiting results on its remaining three shallow wells and four deep wells.
Lester said officials are preparing for the likelihood that the remaining shallow wells yield reportable levels of PFAS, but it is less likely that the deeper wells, which have more ground protection from the chemicals, will show detectable levels of contamination.
Even with two wells currently off line, city officials said that the remaining wells have the capacity to easily meet the demand. They noted that the city never operates all nine of its wells at once.
“We have more wells than we need to meet the maximum daily output,” Lester said.
However, Lester said the city would not be able to shut down all shallow wells and still provide enough tap water for Dubuque residents.
If the tests show detectable levels of PFAS only in shallow wells, Lester said the city could blend the shallow well water with deep well water in order to dilute the PFAS to levels below the current minimum reporting threshold.
Lester said the city has hired consultant Strand Associates to study other potential options for treating PFAS in Dubuque’s tap water, such as reverse osmosis.
Brian Hackman, director of practice-water supply at Strand Associates, told the TH that it is possible to reduce the levels of PFAS in drinking water through various treatment methods, but the exact price of that treatment for Dubuque cannot yet be determined.
City officials also announced they are conducting further research to determine the source or sources of the PFAS that have entered Dubuque’s water.
For now, city officials are stressing that Dubuque’s tap water remains safe to drink, and that the city is in the early process of determining the next steps for reducing its current levels of PFAS.
“We are just getting started with this,” said Dubuque Public Information Officer Randy Gehl. “We need to have that information before we can make any decisions.”
