A new, eight-story hotel is coming to Dubuque's Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Members of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors today unanimously approved a $22 million plan that centers on the construction of the structure on the site of Q Casino and Hotel.
It will be located between the casino and the existing Hilton Garden Inn. A walkway connecting the two properties would be razed to make way for the new structure.
Construction is slated to begin early next year, and the hotel would open in 2021.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles framed the project as one that would benefit the entire island.
"I think it is a home run," he said. "This will spark new activity on the island, and it might spark new investment as well."
The DRA vote came today during the group's monthly board meeting. It was preceded by a presentation from Mathew Coen, of RDG Planning & Design.
Coen laid out a vision for the property that included event space on the first floor and a restaurant and bar on the eighth. The top floor also would boast rooftop amenities with views of the Mississippi River.
The second through seventh floors would house a total of 75 hotel rooms, many of which would be upscale suites.
