More than 76% of members of a fraternal organization made up of Dubuque County law enforcement officers recently signed a vote of no confidence for the county attorney.
The Dubuque County Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police held the vote regarding County Attorney C.J. May III, according to a letter from the leaders of the organization.
A total of 156 law enforcement and correctional officers from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and the Dubuque, Peosta, Epworth and Farley police departments are members of the FOP. The vote of no confidence was signed by 119 of them, according to the letter. It also was signed by 14 county law enforcement officers not in the organization and eight civilian staff members of county agencies.
"The vote of no confidence is not a personal attack on C.J. May but a professional response to May's substandard supervisory skills and poor performance as the sitting Dubuque County Attorney," states the letter issued by the local FOP lodge's leadership. "This is not an endorsement for any candidate
May, who has been in his role since 2018, is running for reelection and faces defense attorney Sam Wooden in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday, June 7. Republican attorney Scott Nelson and ousted Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, running as an independent, also are vying for the seat in the November general election.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, May criticized the announcement and its timing.
"Unfortunately, these individuals decided to attack me one week before an election in the hopes of influencing voters," he said. "This unprecedented attack is the opposite of doing what is best for the safety of our community."
Kurt Rosenthal, an investigator with the Dubuque Police Department and president of the Dubuque County Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the vote of no confidence came following months of frustrations felt by members of the organization. The local lodge was formally formed about a year ago.
"This is just the culmination of discussion our members have been having about the disfunction of this office probably in the last two years and the downward progression of that office and how it has been negatively impacting how we do our jobs and how it now is negatively impacting the public," he said.
The letter states that multiple employees of the county attorney's office, including three trial attorneys, have resigned since May took over the office.
"Most of these employees have expressed their reasons for leaving were due to May's lack of leadership and/or creation of a toxic work environment," the letter states.
In a February TH story, former Assistant County Attorneys Alisha Stach-Lorang and Brigit Barnes were among the former employees of the county attorney's office who said their departures were prompted by open hostility and mismanagement from May.
The letter also notes the recent controversial end of Kirkendall's employment as an assistant county attorney. Kirkendall previously told the TH he was fired, which is also asserted in the letter. May previously told the TH that Kirkendall resigned.
Rosenthal also noted the turnover in the county attorney's office.
"The issues that we felt were going on across the street, it seemed like every month there was another domino that fell and a continued loss of very qualified personnel leaving that office," he said. "We felt it was time to speak out."
May said those who did not wish to be held to the accountability standards he set when he took office are no longer working in the county attorney's office.
"I began my term in office by holding prosecutors accountable in the office," he said. "... They chose not to be constrained by accountability. I learned a lot in my first term, and the office is better because of it."
The loss of employees in the county attorney's office has had an "adverse impact" on law enforcement entities in the county, according to the letter.
"The staff that has remained are being overtaxed with caseloads and assigned cases last minute, which does not allow for proper preparation or positive outcomes for the victims of those crimes," it states.
Prior to May's tenure, the letter states that law enforcement officers were able to collaborate with prosecutors.
"This structure no longer exists, and May has instructed officers to simply 'send cases to the office,'" the letter states. "As a result, law enforcement will have no idea which attorney will be assigned the case. This has resulted in plea bargains to reckless criminals, who ultimately receive probation."
The letter lists several cases of crimes involving "reckless criminals" and dangerous weapons, during which the defendants were offered plea deals and ultimately were sentenced to probation.
The cases referenced included that of Shawn Turner Sr., 25, of Dubuque, whose charges included attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of third-degree burglary for allegedly shooting a man in July 2020 on Central Avenue.
Under a proposed plea deal, Turner would have pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of third-degree burglary, while the other charges were dismissed, and both prosecutors and Turner agreed to a suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation. Turner withdrew his plea when the judge in the case said she would not be bound by the agreement when issuing a sentence.
"In many of these cases, the investigating officers were not consulted prior to the plea bargains and learned of the outcomes in the local news," the FOP letter states. "More concerning, many of the victims in these cases were also not consulted and had to learn of the outcomes in the local news."
The letter continues, "We have witnessed a steep decline in accountability, a track record of poor prosecutions, victims having no voice at the table and Deonte Ellison being found guilty of manslaughter in a (first-degree murder) trial, where he shot and killed Curtis Smothers in broad daylight, which was captured on traffic cameras. The county attorney’s office is not in a stronger position than it was in 2018."
May said county law enforcement agencies have lost "many key command people" during his tenure, and he has worked to build good relationships with law enforcement entities. May also has noted that judges issue sentences, not prosecutors.
In March, a meeting was held with May and the fraternal organization's leadership, according to the letter.
"During this meeting, May assumed zero responsibility for the employee turnover in the office and blamed his subordinates for the shortcomings during his tenure," the letter states.
The FOP is the same organization that wanted Derek Chauvin promoted and given a commendation after he murdered George Floyd so I leave it to people's imaginations as to what I think of them.
OMG Chip. When you're in a whole quit digging. Give it up buddy it's over
