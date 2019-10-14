Two Holy Family Catholic Schools elementary schools will close at the end of the school year.
Members of the system's Board of Education tonight the decision to end elementary programming at Holy Ghost and St. Anthony schools.
Holy Family officials announced last month that they were considering proposals close Holy Ghost Elementary School, St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program or both for the 2020-2021 school year.
Enrollment in both programs has fallen in recent years, with each serving fewer than 80 students in kindergarten through fifth grade this fall.
However, the Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, which is considered a program of St. Anthony Elementary, will not be affected by the transition.
Holy Family officials believe they can save about $800,000 anually by closing both schools. They have said they intend to use the money for additional tuition assistance, relief to assessments paid by supporting parishes and increased salaries and benefits.