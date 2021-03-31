A Dubuque County jury today found a man guilty of a lesser charge for a fatal shooting last year on Loras Boulevard.
Deonte WB Ellison, 26, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter during his trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse. He originally was charged with first-degree murder, a conviction of which would have carried an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Ellison shot Curtis Smothers Jr. on July 2 after an argument escalated into a fight.
Both the prosecution and defense made their closing remarks Tuesday. Both sides agree that Ellison fatally shot Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2, but they disagree on why he did so.
Prosecutors argued that Ellison intended to kill Smothers, while the defense said Ellison was acting in self-defense.