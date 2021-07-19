UPDATE
A Dubuque man was sentenced today to 40 years in prison for a 2019 crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 71, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty in May to charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.
The Nov. 9, 2019, crash killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son, named Kashton. The crash also seriously injured a 3-year-old passenger.
Hoffman was immediately taken from the sentencing hearing in handcuffs. He stared down at the floor for most of his sentencing hearing and appeared to get emotional as the sentence was read.
"If God would grant me a miracle, I would trade places with Hannah," Hoffman told the court. "I am so, so sorry."
In addition, Hoffman's sentence states that he must go through substance abuse counseling.
"I'm just glad justice has finally been served. It's just been too long," said Jessica Ruggeberg, Hannah Ruggeberg's mother, to the Telegraph Herald following the hearing. "I haven't stopped fighting in 21 months."
The packed courtroom included several of Hannah Ruggeberg's family members wearing shirts with a photo of her and ultrasound photos of Kashton.
"I wish there were more memories of Kashton besides ultrasound photos and footprints, but he didn't even let him take his first breath," said John Ruggeberg, Hannah Ruggeberg's grandfather, to the TH.
Police said Hoffman was intoxicated when he was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road and struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle on Nov. 9, 2019.
A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported hearing him say “he had consumed 10 beers that afternoon,” according to court documents. Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135% two hours after the crash, well above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
In a victim-impact statement, Jessica Ruggeberg said she now gives talks to students about the dangers of drinking and driving. She said she wanted Hoffman to video call into those talks in the future to continue seeing the consequences of his actions.
She added that Hoffman "has no remorse or guilt, or he would've pleaded guilty sooner."
"Even after 21 months, I struggle to drive down the road where my daughter and grandchild were killed," she said. "... There will be no more birthday parties, no more phone calls, and we will never see them at family celebrations. Hannah will never again just drop in to say, 'Hi,' and I will never be able to have Christmas with my grandson."
Several victim-impact statements painted a picture of the day of the crash. John Ruggeberg and his wife, Jill, were eating dinner when they got the call about the crash. They were told that their granddaughter died at the scene.
"That was the end of life as I knew it," Jill Ruggeberg said. "When I heard Hannah died at the scene, I cried. I lost it. My head was spinning."
Jessica Ruggeberg and her daughter, Olivia, now 15, drove to the scene after hearing about the wreck. They were prevented from seeing the scene but were told of Hannah Ruggeberg's death.
In her victim-impact statement, Olivia spoke about how she was looking forward to babysitting Kashton when her sister needed help. She also told the court that the pair used to take dance classes together and loved riding amusement park rides together.
"Now, she's not here to teach me anything new," Olivia said. "Now when I hear certain songs on the radio, I think of her. … I just miss seeing Hannah and hearing her voice every day. Sometimes, I just play videos of Hannah on my phone just to hear her voice again."
Jessica Ruggeberg also said she and her two daughters moved out of the house in which Hannah was living with them when she died.
"It was too hard to live in a home where I last saw Hannah sitting at the kitchen table that morning," Jessica said, crying. "Every time I walked into the kitchen and looked at that chair, I would just break down and cry. I just wanted her to come home, but that can never happen."
A plea agreement recommended that Hoffman be sentenced to 25 years in prison, but all of the Ruggebergs who spoke in court asked that Hoffman receive the maximum 40-year sentence.
Before issuing the sentence, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she found it "admirable" that Hoffman admitted guilt, but that there was no excuse for his choice to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.
"Ten beers in exchange for two lives," she said. "It doesn't equate."