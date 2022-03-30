FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District leaders announced today that they have found their next superintendent in a current principal in the district.
Dan Butler, principal of Epworth Elementary School, has accepted the position, according to a press release. School board members are expected to consider approving his employment contract at a special meeting on Thursday, March 31.
Butler will replace current Superintendent Rick Colpitts, who will retire at the end of June after holding the position since 2015.
Butler has served as principal at Epworth Elementary since 2012 and also was principal at Farley Elementary School from 2012 to 2016, the release states. He has been the district's facilitator of human resources since 2018 and also previously worked as an assistant principal, school administration manager and elementary teacher in various district schools.
Butler has spent his entire educational career in WD schools.
There were twenty-five applicants for the position, and school board members interviewed three finalists on Tuesday. In addition to Butler, finalists were Jennifer Vance, assistant superintendent of Central DeWitt Community School District, and Derrick Joel, superintendent of Fort Dodge Community School District.