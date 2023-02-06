A task force on Monday night recommended that Dubuque Community School District construct a new school at the site of Washington Middle School as part of a plan to consolidate the district's middle schools from three to two.
The task force of district staff, school board members, parents and community members, along with representatives of Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture, recommended constructing a new middle school to serve 1,200 to 1,250 students at the site at 51 N. Grandview Ave. Under the proposal, the site also would be expanded by acquiring several nearby residential properties.
Project costs are estimated at $110 million to $120 million, plus land acquisition costs.
"The No. 1 thing is to bring equity to the (middle school) education and facilities," said School Board Vice President Lisa Wittman, who served on the task force, after the meeting of the district's facilities and support services committee.
Road to consolidation
School board members in April approved a goal to consolidate the district's middle schools from three to two by no later than the fall of 2026. Consolidation would result in a reduction of approximately $3.4 million annually from the district’s operating budget.
Last fall, district officials held community meetings and shared potential site locations for the consolidation, largely centered around expansion and construction at Washington.
Following the meetings, community members were asked to complete a survey about the proposed options. Task force member Josh Wiedemann said Monday that about 600 people responded to the survey.
In total, 63% of respondents said they felt constructing an entirely new facility at the Washington site would be the best choice for students, and 57% said they would support that option.
In the fall, proposed construction or expansion plans at Washington had included the district’s acquisition of the current Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA site, a nearby 7.8 acre property off Booth Street. Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA officials have sought to construct a new facility for several years.
However, Laura Peterson, educational planner with Invision Architecture, said after Monday's meeting that the task force opted not to pursue acquiring that property because of the inherent disadvantages of splitting the school across Grandview Avenue, as well as the district's desire to "not marry their timeline to another organization's timeline."
A fresh start
Task force officials now propose constructing a 225,000-square-foot facility on the current athletic field at Washington and demolishing the current school.
The district would need to acquire five nearby residential properties on 2.8 acres to the west of the school, at a cost of about $1 million, which would become parking spaces. The school's new athletic field would sit on the footprint of the current school building, and a bus drop-off lane would separate the school and field.
The final size of the site would be 11 acres, with a "dense, stacked" school building to maximize space, according to Peterson.
Wiedemann said the task force would like to see the design of the new school pay homage to the design of the current Washington and Jefferson middle schools.
"If we can reuse parts of those schools, some of the façade, for instance, we think that the community would get behind that and really appreciate the nod to the history of those buildings here in town," he said.
Peterson said the recommended course of action would end with Jefferson no longer serving middle school students, but it is not yet decided what the district would do with the school at that point.
In the fall of 2022, there were about 620 students at Washington, about 460 at Jefferson and about 1,100 at Roosevelt Middle School.
After the meeting, School Board President Kate Parks indicated her support for the recommendation.
"It’s always hard to say goodbye to a building in these kind of situations, but I think being able to imagine the possibilities is exciting, too … and I think this proposal is really setting us up for the best possible situation for our students," she said.
Financial considerations
Board members also heard from Tim Oswald, managing director at Piper Sandler Cos., about funding sources for the project, which could include the Securing an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) fund as well as a general obligation bond.
“You can’t accomplish the scope (of a project) you’re talking about without a general obligation bond vote," he said. "The SAVE fund just doesn’t have that capacity.”
Oswald suggested the district could pay for the project through a general obligation bond of $101.3 million and $32.6 million in SAVE funds.
He also suggested that this spring, the district should raise the property tax levy rate back to the fiscal year 2022 level, which was $14.56 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The district's current tax levy rate of $13.91 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, set in April 2022, was the lowest the district had seen in 15 years.
Oswald said returning the property tax rate to the fiscal year 2022 level would mean the average resident would see an annual tax increase of $48.52. He said the average value of a residential property in the city of Dubuque is $176,946.
If district officials raise the property tax rate now and a bond issue were to pass, the rate then would not need to increase further as a result. The first time that district officials could put a bond issue on the ballot for voters to potentially approve would be in September.
After the meeting, Superintendent Amy Hawkins said board members will hear another presentation at their regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, and likely will take no action on the consolidation recommendation at that time, with potential action to come at the board's March meeting.
